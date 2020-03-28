Global  

Convention Center to be used for virus patients

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
New Orleans is converting its convention center into a hospital that, once up and running, will be able to accommodate up to 3,000 coronavirus patients. (March 27)
 
News video: National Guard Preps Santa Clara Convention Center as Makeshift Hospital

National Guard Preps Santa Clara Convention Center as Makeshift Hospital 02:35

 California Air National Guard members on Friday installed beds and equipment to convert the Santa Clara Convention Center into a temporary emergency medical facility to handle coronavirus patients. Len Ramirez reports. (3-27-20)

