Trump brags about high TV viewership of coronavirus briefings

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday bragged about the millions of people tuning in to view his daily press briefings on the coronavirus pandemic, saying on Twitter that his average ratings matched a season finale of "The Bachelor."

