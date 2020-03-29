Global  

Trump brags about high TV viewership of coronavirus briefings

Reuters Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday bragged about the millions of people tuning in to view his daily press briefings on the coronavirus pandemic, saying on Twitter that his average ratings matched a season finale of "The Bachelor."
News video: 'We have to get back to work' -Trump

'We have to get back to work' -Trump 01:17

 President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration is preparing new coronavirus guidelines that would characterize U.S. counties as high-risk, medium-risk or low-risk, and declared that the American people have to get back to work.

