A City Hunkered Down to Survive an Outbreak. That Helped in a Tornado, Too.

NYTimes.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Jonesboro, Ark., came through a devastating tornado without any deaths, partly because businesses were closed and people were sheltered at home from the coronavirus.
