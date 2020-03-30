Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Dutch museum says Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in raid

Dutch museum says Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in raid

Denver Post Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
A Dutch museum says that a painting by Vincent van Gogh was stolen in a raid overnight.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Van Gogh's 'Starry Night' Spotted On Newly Discovered Spider

Van Gogh's 'Starry Night' Spotted On Newly Discovered Spider 00:42

 There’s a newly discovered species of peacock spider that looks like it’s wearing Vincent van Gogh’s “The Starry Night.”

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ihatemarioo

🦈 RT @pzf: BREAKING NEWS: Dutch museum says Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid. 1 second ago

trshgwnpl

 RT @JadeElliottTV: BREAKING: Dutch museum says Vincent Van Gogh painting was stolen in overnight raid. Reports say it was his "Spring Garde… 3 seconds ago

BDesigns6

B Designs ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @JuliansRum: Dutch museum Singer Laren says a Vincent van Gogh painting named "Spring Garden" was stolen overnight. Today is Van Gogh's… 4 seconds ago

rossgrady

Ross Grady RT @JonLemire: THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch museum says Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid. 8 seconds ago

DplorblyLogical

Deplorably Logical RT @joshdcaplan: THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch museum says Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid 11 seconds ago

CS_Enzo

enzo... RT @wsvn: #BREAKING - Dutch museum says Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid (via @AP13 seconds ago

notaprlldgtdwyr

🐎 = 🕯️x 5000 RT @fox5dc: THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) -- Dutch museum says Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid. 15 seconds ago

savage_societyy

$$$ RT @pzf: BREAKING NEWS: Dutch museum says Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid. Today is his 167th birthday. 21 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.