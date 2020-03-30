Pelosi to discuss worker, patient safety in next coronavirus response bill on Monday

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a news conference call at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Monday to discuss the planned fourth coronavirus response bill, focusing on how to meet worker and patient safety needs, according to her office. 👓 View full article



