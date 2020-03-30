Global  

Pelosi to discuss worker, patient safety in next coronavirus response bill on Monday

Reuters Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a news conference call at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Monday to discuss the planned fourth coronavirus response bill, focusing on how to meet worker and patient safety needs, according to her office.
News video: Pelosi wants 'vote by mail' provisions in next stimulus bill

Pelosi wants 'vote by mail' provisions in next stimulus bill 01:40

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday she wants to virus-proof the November election by including funding to boost voting by mail in the next pandemic response plan being put together by Democrats in the House of Representatives. Freddie Joyner has more.

