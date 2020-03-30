Prince Harry and Meghan Throttle Down the Royal P.R. Machine

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have officially stepped back from public duties and relinquished their royal titles and privileges and claimed financial independence. The pair and their son Archie will now be splitting their time between the Americas and the UK.
