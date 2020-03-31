Global  

Brooklyn Man Being Arrested For Price-Gouging Allegedly Coughs On FBI Agents And Says He Has Coronavirus

Gothamist Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Brooklyn Man Being Arrested For Price-Gouging Allegedly Coughs On FBI Agents And Says He Has CoronavirusFBI agents arrested Baruch Feldheim and charged him with assaulting a federal officer and with making false statements to law enforcement -- he faces up to five years in prison and fines of up to $350,000. [ more › ]
