Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Builder Of Controversial Keystone XL Pipeline Says It's Moving Forward

Builder Of Controversial Keystone XL Pipeline Says It's Moving Forward

NPR Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The Canadian company behind the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline says it has made a final decision to build the long-delayed project.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

givemepie360

givemepie RT @NPR: After a decade of protests and political reversals in the U.S., the Canadian company behind the controversial Keystone XL oil pipe… 2 minutes ago

NPR

NPR After a decade of protests and political reversals in the U.S., the Canadian company behind the controversial Keyst… https://t.co/7SvdJUoAph 18 minutes ago

BohunkHusker

Aaron Fisher-Erickson RT @jeffbradynews: Builder Of Controversial Keystone XL Pipeline Says It's Moving Forward -- here's my @npr story: https://t.co/y8VPOdchW… 23 minutes ago

retweetnews2019

Retweet News 2019 Builder Of Controversial Keystone XL Pipeline Says It's Moving Forward https://t.co/qcfcJfbRcK #ecology #nature #energy 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.