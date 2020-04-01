Global  

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes in Idaho

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A large earthquake struck north of Boise, Idaho, Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 5 p.m. It was centered 73 miles (118 kilometers) northeast of Meridian, Idaho, near the rural mountain town of Stanley. Marcus […]
News video: Treasure Valley feels earthquake

Treasure Valley feels earthquake 02:33

 Reports of a earthquake have been felt from Coeur d'Alene to Twin Falls.

