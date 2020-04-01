Global  

28 Texas spring breakers test positive for coronavirus

CBS News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
A group of 70 young people from Texas traveled to Mexico – now the health department is investigating.
News video: U.S. spring breakers test positive for virus

U.S. spring breakers test positive for virus 01:10

 A group of American students have tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from their spring break trip in Mexico. Gloria Tso has more.

