Today in History for April 2nd

Jèssè Kãy🇳🇬🇬🇭🔥 RT @GhanaianMuseum: Today in History, exactly 51 years ago, on April 2, 1969, Lt.-Gen Joseph Ankrah resigned as head of state after having… 4 minutes ago

MAGA 🇺🇸🦅 TOM 🦅🇺🇸 KAG RT @1776Stonewall: Today In History, Ancient Rome: April Fools Day: Trying to find the origin is hard, some say it was 18th century England… 6 minutes ago

Julián⚡️Almazán RT @Albumism: TODAY IN ALBUM HISTORY: #Madonna's 'Like A Prayer' hit #1 on the UK albums chart 31 years ago on April 1, 1989 | Revisit our… 24 minutes ago

khalil 👼🏾 RT @bvmbshelledCOM: Today In History: @ChynaJoanLaurer & @WWEAsuka Win Their First Women's Titles (April 1) https://t.co/Sm8aWom6qd 26 minutes ago

ɛཞơ RT @kathrynbarger: Today at our Board of Supervisors meeting, we're declaring April as Armenian History Month. As always, we look to the Ar… 27 minutes ago

hans heeren Today, April 2nd 2020, will be a day for the history books for the #CoronaVirus - 1 million confirmed global cases… https://t.co/83CoTNDF3Z 32 minutes ago

BLOG-ORATOR RT @OnlyGod4ever: What happened APRIL 1 in Military history? 1893 USN establishes rate Chief Petty Officer Who was born? 1918 Royal Air Fo… 32 minutes ago