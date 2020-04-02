Global  

Today in History for April 2nd

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Highlights of Today in History: Pope John Paul II Dies at 84; President Woodrow Wilson asks Congress to declare war on Germany; Juan Ponce de Leon lands in Florida; Falkland Islands seized from Britain; Hans Christian Andersen Born. (April 2)
 
