Millions to seek Paycheck Protection Program loans today

CBS News Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The banking industry has had less than a week to prepare for the $349 billion loan program for small businesses.
News video: Small Businesses Can Begin Applying For Federal Paycheck Protection Program Loans Thursday

Small Businesses Can Begin Applying For Federal Paycheck Protection Program Loans Thursday 02:32

 The federal Paycheck Protection Program offers loans and will forgive them if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.

