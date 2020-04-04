Global  

"Lean On Me" singer Bill Withers dies at 81

CBS News Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Soul legend Bill Withers, known for songs like “Lean On Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” has died at the age of 81. The three-time Grammy Award winner’s family said he died of heart complications. The singer’s hit “Lean on Me” has been a source of comfort for many, with choirs and medical workers recording their own renditions of the song amid the coronavirus pandemic.
