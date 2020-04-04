Frederic Reid RT @Moguldom: An Amazon worker protesting worker conditions at a Michigan facility says Amazon is shipping dildos and non-essentials during… 20 minutes ago

Chris 🇺🇸 Amazon Worker Says ‘Dildos Are Not Essential Items’ During Demonstration https://t.co/SWZbGxRXYl #DCExclusives… https://t.co/fxdHyhMFCk 29 minutes ago

The Irishman via @DailyCaller: Amazon Worker Says ‘Dildos Are Not Essential Items’ During Demonstration https://t.co/3wXwCv5MyK https://t.co/MQUSQT4fJf 29 minutes ago

Nate Riley RT @rodryanshow: Amazon Worker says Dildos Are NOT Essential Products! https://t.co/OS0BXF2jas https://t.co/PXKkeuzI4q 1 hour ago

The Moguldom Nation An Amazon worker protesting worker conditions at a Michigan facility says Amazon is shipping dildos and non-essenti… https://t.co/rVd5iBE3gU 2 hours ago

Steve Klemme RT @SmokeyBrooks: #Storytime Just one more, because that Amazon worker says we shouldn't be buying dildos, but books are ok: Brenda’s Beave… 18 hours ago

BEAR TEAM SIX "Dildos Are Not Essential Items" Amazon Worker Says After Walking Out In Protest Over Work Conditions As COVID-19 S… https://t.co/tW8P8hqsmx 19 hours ago