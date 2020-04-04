Global  

Another ship with virus victims docks in Florida

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
A cruise ship with coronavirus patients onboard, including two fatalities docked in Florida on Saturday - the third liner to do so in the last 48 hours. (April 4)
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Another cruise ship with virus victims docking in Florida

Another cruise ship with virus victims docking in Florida 01:39

 Another cruise ship with coronavirus victims on board, including two fatalities, is docking in Florida.

