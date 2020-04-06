Coronavirus Update: New York’s Bronx Zoo Says Tiger Tests Positive

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 58 minutes ago Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:07 Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus After developing a cough, a Tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus. According to CNN, the 4-year-old female tiger, Nadia, is the first of her kind to test positive for the virus. According to the USDA, five other tigers...