Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Update: New York’s Bronx Zoo Says Tiger Tests Positive

Coronavirus Update: New York’s Bronx Zoo Says Tiger Tests Positive

cbs4.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, many have wondered if animals can get the disease. It appears at least some can, according to the Bronx Zoo in New York.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:07

 Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus After developing a cough, a Tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus. According to CNN, the 4-year-old female tiger, Nadia, is the first of her kind to test positive for the virus. According to the USDA, five other tigers...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Fight Against the Coronavirus [Video]

The Fight Against the Coronavirus

New Jersey, neighboring the current epi-center of the novel coronavirus in New York, has nearly 40,000 confirmed cases and 917 deaths, but one hospital system said it is beginning to see what it hopes..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:56Published
Tips to Create a "New Normal" at Home [Video]

Tips to Create a "New Normal" at Home

It’s no question that are normal everyday routines have been thrown off balance due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Many of us are working from home, kids are doing online school, and the stress is..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | New York Bronx zoo tiger tests positive for coronavirus

A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for Covid-19, the institution has announced.
News24

AP Top Stories April 6 A

Here's the latest for Monday April 6th: Surgeon General warns of week like Pearl Harbor or 9-11; Patients removed from cruise ship; 30 coronavirus cases in...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

TruPatriot4ever

TruPatriot4ever RT @business: Here’s the latest on the coronavirus: - Apple is designing face shields for medical workers - A tiger in New York’s Bronx Zoo… 6 minutes ago

switt_banana

hello Wappi RT @NorbertElekes: Coronavirus update, New York City: - Queens: 21,781 cases - Brooklyn: 17,520 cases - Bronx: 12,738 cases - Manhattan: 9… 14 minutes ago

shingaiRndoro

Shingai Ndoro #BreakingNewsAlert Science has to quickly update its position that its one way transmission, animal to human. Its… https://t.co/xZnJ7iYJ7H 44 minutes ago

newtonroy

Roy Newton RT @CBSPhilly: New York's Bronx Zoo says tiger tests positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/e7LfkgFeiL 49 minutes ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly New York's Bronx Zoo says tiger tests positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/e7LfkgFeiL 50 minutes ago

landaganangelo

Angelo Landagan RT @gmanews: UPDATE: Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19 after exposure to asymptomatic employee https://t.co/Hbhs5R3… 3 hours ago

ANONGODESS

Olympe Cats, dogs, tigers, and lions can be infected by humans but cannot infect humans. It begin in January!! Several cat… https://t.co/fUfzousWIr 4 hours ago

ReynaldoAlegria

Reynaldo R. Alegría A Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive with the coronavirus. https://t.co/kdiv0cz9Os 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.