Two Iowa meat plants close as coronavirus outbreak spreads

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Tyson Foods Inc said on Monday it shut an Iowa hog slaughterhouse after more than 24 cases of COVID-19 involving employees at the facility, in the latest disruption to the U.S. food supply chain from the coronavirus outbreak.
