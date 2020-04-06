Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Church locked out of Palm Sunday services by Lodi police

Church locked out of Palm Sunday services by Lodi police

SFGate Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
On Palm Sunday, a church in Lodi found itself locked out of services following orders from health officials and law enforcement to shut them down.

Pastor Jon Duncan spread the word on Sunday to his faithful followers that services at Cross Culture Christian Center had been canceled.

“We were advised that the building has been closed down to us, that the locks have been changed,” Jon Duncan said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Palm Sunday Services To Look At Little Difference During Coronavirus Outbreak

Palm Sunday Services To Look At Little Difference During Coronavirus Outbreak 00:59

 Pastors have taken to video streaming services to deliver their sermons.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RayAgua1031

Beans Oregano Church locked out of Palm Sunday services by Lodi police https://t.co/WHcrCOqJMd? utm_campaign=CMS%20Sharing%20Tool… https://t.co/CZE0GeVulj 1 minute ago

SFGate

SFGate Church locked out of Palm Sunday services by Lodi police https://t.co/ckFiXzjmpE https://t.co/oaHhbUPAvL 17 minutes ago

Consigliere187

Consigliere Great job @LodiPolice and City Attorney of @CityofLodi https://t.co/sLguKmDpLf 5 hours ago

jdpooch

Jo Ann Singer ✡️ Thank you Lodi police for saving these fools from themselves. Lodi church locked out of Palm Sunday services amid… https://t.co/xExxIvUfv7 6 hours ago

jhvilas

Joseph H. Vilas RT @_r_o_n_e_: https://t.co/F2KJRvDnGs these people are a fucking menace 7 hours ago

tahliab

Tahlia (Tah-ly-yuh) Good on the landlord for changing the locks. The pastor's brother had the nerve to whine about their religious libe… https://t.co/d654hedsM5 14 hours ago

978KazoFM

97.8 Kazo FM Omushomesa #KazofmNews Yesterday’s Palm Sunday had a drastic decline in the demand and sale of Palm leaves as Ugandans were lo… https://t.co/kCoZ3spxqt 15 hours ago

insonifier

Tom RT @artkitchen76: Lodi church locked out of Palm Sunday services amid COVID-19 concerns https://t.co/ALvRNqDLq5 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.