U.S. appeals court hands win to Trump plan to resume federal executions Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

The Trump administration's effort to resume federal executions got a boost on Tuesday from a U.S. appeals court, which tossed a district judge's injunction that blocked four death penalty sentences from being carried out. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this [email protected] RT @AKA_RealDirty: U.S. appeals court hands win to Trump plan to resume federal executions - Reuters I guarantee you everyone that has com… 7 seconds ago FindingTheTruth RT @TheCollectiveQ: U.S. appeals court hands win to Trump plan to resume federal executions - Reuters https://t.co/j7tvNOA3jw 47 seconds ago strawer RT @BarbaraKind4: U.S. appeals court hands win to Trump plan to resume federal executions | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/nv32naMQd1 1 minute ago Katie Volk RT @cjtruth: TOO MUCH WINNING👇 U.S. appeals court hands win to Trump plan to resume federal executions https://t.co/h8qfxseMkN 4 minutes ago Callum Halpin RT @intheMatrixxx: What is the penalty for Treason? U.S. appeals court hands win to Trump plan to resume federal executions | Article [AM… 4 minutes ago Vic Smith RT @Gettingtrump: many DS types just spit out their latte's. Justice is coming U.S. appeals court hands win to Trump plan to resume fede… 6 minutes ago 𝐵𝑜𝑜𝓀𝓈𝒜𝓃𝑜𝓃🇺🇸📚 RT @NottaLemming: BOOM. U.S. appeals court hands win to Trump plan to resume federal executions. https://t.co/GZgpVMo1Cr 9 minutes ago