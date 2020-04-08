Eye Opener: U.S. has nearly 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () The U.S. has seen its highest-ever coronavirus death toll, logging just under 2,000 deaths in a single day. Also, Wisconsin primary voters formed long lines outside of polling stations despite the looming threat of the coronavirus pandemic. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
CHINA — After returning from the frontline of the Coronavirus outbreak in Hubei province, a Chinese doctor tragically passed away before she was reunited with her family.
According to a report on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, Dr. Zhang Jingjing spent a total of two months in the city...