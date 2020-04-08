Global  

Who is Kayleigh McEnany? Meet Trump's New Press Secretary

HNGN Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Who is Kayleigh McEnany? Meet Trump's New Press SecretaryKayleigh McEnany, Trump's campaign spokeswoman, replaces Stephanie Grisham, who will return to Melania Trump's staff.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump’s New Press Secretary’s Troubling Remarks

Trump’s New Press Secretary’s Troubling Remarks 01:44

 Kayleigh McEnany, the latest Trump White House press secretary, has made troubling remarks downplaying the coronavirus pandemic and claiming former President Barack Obama is not from the United States.

Tweets about this

MikkiLe52457559

Mikki Lewis RT @BettyBowers: Meet Kayleigh McEnany, Donald Trump's new Press Secretary. She's a racist. In other words, she'll fit right in. 52 minutes ago

MikeSington

Mike Sington Meet your new White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany. You thought the last three Trump Press Secretaries wer… https://t.co/Vyq9deEWmK 58 minutes ago

HNGNcom

HNGN Who is Kayleigh McEnany? Meet Trump's New Press Secretary https://t.co/w0X3WCY74j https://t.co/mYMfuRdKQE 1 hour ago

FollowChavez

CHVZ Meet Kayleigh McEnany: Trump’s newest press secretary - Axios How you on number 4 ? Would love if someone could… https://t.co/QhgU8Os6v8 1 hour ago

SalVadacchino1

Sal Vadacchino🇨🇦 RT @BettyBowers: Meet Kayleigh McEnany, Donald Trump's new Press Secretary. She's a racist. In other words, she'll fit right in. https://t.… 2 hours ago

HollEsq

Paul Holl Meet Trump's New Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany | TrumpTrain https://t.co/PIXr9wxWDs 2 hours ago

AruliusMarcus

MarcusArulius RT @heyk1967: Meet Trump's New Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany | TrumpTrain 👍👍🇺🇸 https://t.co/DxmwnVvNzY 3 hours ago

kentpg

Paul Kent Meet Trump's NEW Press Secretary A shining star! https://t.co/hkpxkBI3x6 3 hours ago

