Bill Barr Calls For End To ‘Draconian’ Coronavirus Restrictions On May 1

Daily Caller Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
'I think we have to allow people to adapt more than we have'
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: AG Barr Says “Draconian” Lockdown Measures Should Be Re-Examined in May

AG Barr Says “Draconian” Lockdown Measures Should Be Re-Examined in May 01:10

 With the coronavirus lockdown keeping people self-isolating in their homes, Attorney General Bill Barr says the quote, “draconian” social distancing measures should be relaxed in May. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

