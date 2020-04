States across the South brace for severe weather Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

There are severe weather alerts across the South, where more than 70 million people could be affected. States such as Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi could experience dangerous tornadoes this Easter Sunday. 👓 View full article

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published 6 days ago Severe Weather Awareness Week: What To Know 04:02 It was a devastating Easter Sunday for some people in the South as tornadoes ripped through parts of Mississippi and Louisiana. It comes on Severe Weather Awareness Week. (4:02) WCCO Mid-Morning - April 13, 2020

