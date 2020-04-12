Coronavirus Live Updates: Pope Francis Will Say Easter Mass by Live-Stream as Countries Weigh Lockdowns
Sunday, 12 April 2020 () A Times investigation examines President Trump’s delays in facing the crisis. Australians are eager to dress up and take out the trash. Christians across the United States prepared to celebrate Easter by gathering virtually on Sunday.
Amid the raging global coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis led an Easter eve Mass in an empty St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday.
According to Reuters, the Holy Father urged people to “not yield to fear” and focused on a “message of hope."
Pope Francis also called for an end to wars.
The vigil...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐣𝐢𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 RT @NPR: Pope Francis said the coronavirus crisis is exposing what he calls "functional hypocrisy" at the highest levels of government — an… 2 minutes ago