U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 21,000 on Easter Sunday

CBS News Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
More than half a million Americans have tested positive for coronavirus and the death toll climbed over 21,000 on Sunday. Many Americans were forced to change their Easter Sunday traditions due to the pandemic. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs Past 19,500

Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs Past 19,500 00:33

 (Reuters) - U.S. deaths due to the coronavirus topped 19,500 on Saturday while the number of infections rose past half a million over the Easter weekend, according to a Reuters tally. The number of U.S. deaths is the second highest in the world but may soon overtake Italy, which has a much smaller...

