The interior minister’s hastily announced curfew led to panic buying in Istanbul. And in an international competition for limited medical supplies, Israel has turned to its powerful spy service for an advantage.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Thomas Alex Pereira Coronavirus Updates: Turkey Rejects Resignation of Minister Who Led Botched Lockdown https://t.co/Ri5TdH3BA7 5 minutes ago Fernando MartínezCué "Coronavirus Updates: Turkey Rejects Resignation of Minister Who Led Botched Lockdown" by Unknown Author via NYT Ne… https://t.co/synO7a9wcA 15 minutes ago Arturo Cabezas "Coronavirus Updates: Turkey Rejects Resignation of Minister Who Led Botched Lockdown" by Unknown Author via NYT Ne… https://t.co/Rh8iwQYVTo 17 minutes ago IAM Platform Coronavirus Updates: Turkey Rejects Resignation of Minister Who Led Botched Lockdown READ MORE:… https://t.co/Y1sMDImT1P 19 minutes ago Jordan Gonsalves Coronavirus Updates: Turkey Rejects Resignation of Minister Who Led Botched Lockdown #NYT #science https://t.co/Ebj8nxNQ22 22 minutes ago UEMF Euromed Fès Coronavirus Updates: Turkey Rejects Resignation of Minister Who Led Botched Lockdown https://t.co/GOGBGNFUVj https://t.co/jnb9iCIjdM 25 minutes ago Sarah "Coronavirus Updates: Turkey Rejects Resignation of Minister Who Led Botched Lockdown" by Unknown Author via NYT Ne… https://t.co/QasMM6lxUo 26 minutes ago Azzubhai Coronavirus Updates: Turkey Rejects Resignation of Minister Who Led Botched Lockdown by Unknown Author… https://t.co/GXg3QWKmZy 27 minutes ago