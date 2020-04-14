Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Washington AG sues Facebook over political ads

Washington AG sues Facebook over political ads

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Washington state's attorney general filed a second lawsuit against Facebook Inc over political ads on Tuesday, saying the social media giant once again failed to make disclosures required under the state's campaign finance laws.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Redmoore24

Redmoore RT @ARedPillReport: Washington AG sues Facebook over political ads https://t.co/dIEoKShY5J 9 minutes ago

OutrageGuy

Chad Dunsby Washington AG sues Facebook over political ads #tech #news https://t.co/iT6OfXbJHi 30 minutes ago

factorlive

Patrick Washington AG sues Facebook over political ads #information #political #sues https://t.co/P40Ttg32ZH 35 minutes ago

Total_KAOS_Inc

Anarchist Jesus Washington AG again sues Facebook over political ads policy https://t.co/VOSikiFXfq 36 minutes ago

ARedPillReport

A Red Pill Report ™ Washington AG sues Facebook over political ads https://t.co/dIEoKShY5J 57 minutes ago

SSGEricB

SSGEricB Washington AG again sues Facebook over political ads policy | TheHill https://t.co/lDKKSV09Rb 1 hour ago

curiocat13

Camilla van Gerbig 🔸🔶 Wash your Goddamn hands RT @ReutersWorld: Washington AG sues Facebook over political ads https://t.co/2uQhVDEtrQ https://t.co/idP4ZkQTLb 1 hour ago

RTGBreaking

RTGNews Washington AG sues Facebook over political ads #US | #RTGNews 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.