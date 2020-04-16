Amazon Making Coronavirus Test For Workers To ‘Help Get The Economy Back Up And Running’

In an effort to restart the battered economy, Amazon is making its own coronavirus test for its employees.

You Might Like

Tweets about this CBS4 Miami In an effort to "both help keep people safe and help get the economy back up and running," #Amazon is making its ow… https://t.co/GcyBi6cTCj 22 minutes ago Ta-Me-Ke™️ Amazon is making there own Coronavirus test for there employees🙌🏽👌🏽 1 hour ago Dheeraj Jha RT @EconomicTimes: https://t.co/QnPBnXMIxv Inc. has started building a lab that will enable it to test employees for the Covid-19 virus, th… 6 days ago Economic Times https://t.co/QnPBnXMIxv Inc. has started building a lab that will enable it to test employees for the Covid-19 viru… https://t.co/q1nVqXRW4F 6 days ago Biswajeet Dash RT @ETtech: Amazon has started building a lab that will enable it to test employees for the Covid-19 virus https://t.co/gWwMpRukmF 6 days ago ETtech Amazon has started building a lab that will enable it to test employees for the Covid-19 virus https://t.co/gWwMpRukmF 1 week ago puck hog ⁦@DavidStaplesYEG⁩ Have a look at this Covid-19 test kit Dave. I read this article. It would be nice if Canada coul… https://t.co/vbSMBkzlRE 1 week ago