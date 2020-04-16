Global  

Amazon Making Coronavirus Test For Workers To ‘Help Get The Economy Back Up And Running’

cbs4.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
In an effort to restart the battered economy, Amazon is making its own coronavirus test for its employees.
 Even with the numbers, no one knows just how many people have been infected with COVID-19. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a test could change that, and determine how many people could be immune. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

