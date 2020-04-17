Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died from coronavirus-related complications identified

USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died from coronavirus-related complications identified

FOXNews.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The U.S. sailor abroad the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who died of the coronavirus has been identified, the Navy disclosed on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Sailor dies of COVID-19 complications

Sailor dies of COVID-19 complications 02:00

 Sailor dies of COVID-19 complications

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.