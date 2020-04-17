Escapist romantic comedy 'Love Wedding Repeat' hitting Netflix

Credit: ETCanada - Published 1 week ago Olivia Munn, Sam Claflin Talk 'Love Wedding Repeat' 01:58 In need of a new film to watch in self-isolation? Netflix has your back with their new rom-com "Love Wedding Repeat". While speaking with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman, co-stars Olivia Munn and Sam Claflin tease their new film and share their biggest "I do's" and don'ts at weddings.