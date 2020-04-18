‘One World: Together at Home’ Concert: Here’s How to Watch and Stream Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and More Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Some of the biggest names in music — including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez and Shawn Mendes — are joining forces Saturday for a special concert to support front line health care workers and the World Health Organization during the coronavirus pandemic.



“One World: Together at Home” will kick off at 8 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.



Television viewers have many options; the special will air on ABC, CBS, NBC and Univision, as well as music cable channels VH1, MTV, CMT and many more. In Canada, the special will air on CBC, CTV, CityTV, GlobalTV, and BEIN, among others. You can see international listings for Africa, Asia and Europe here.



*Also Read:* Coronavirus: The Canceled and Postponed Events in Tech, Media, Sports and Entertainment (Updating)



The concert will also be streaming on YouTube (which you can watch in the player above), on Facebook, and Twitter. You can also listen via SiriusXM.



Leading up to the broadcast will be a six-hour streaming event (at the same links above) featuring dozens of international artists. You can see who’s performing below:



Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jassmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.



Artists during the evening special are:



Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher, Victoria Beckham, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.



The Together at Home event will support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.



