Wynn Resorts CEO calls for Las Vegas Strip to conditionally reopen in mid- to late May

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Wynn Resorts Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox on Sunday called on the Nevada governor to begin to reopen the Las Vegas Strip in mid- to late May with extensive safety measures in place, assuming the state is in line with certain benchmarks around the spread of the coronavirus. 👓 View full article



Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published 21 hours ago What Wynn Resorts Will Do To Get Its Vegas Strip Casinos Open Again 00:42 Wynn Resorts has called on Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak to begin to reopen the Las Vegas Strip in mid- to late May. Wynn’s Macau casinos reopened on Feb. 20 after a mandatory, industry-wide two-week closure. Reuters reports Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox says extensive safety measures will be in...