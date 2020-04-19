Wynn Resorts CEO calls for Las Vegas Strip to conditionally reopen in mid- to late May

Global  

Wynn Resorts Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox on Sunday called on the Nevada governor to begin to reopen the Las Vegas Strip in mid- to late May with extensive safety measures in place, assuming the state is in line with certain benchmarks around the spread of the coronavirus.
 Wynn Resorts has called on Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak to begin to reopen the Las Vegas Strip in mid- to late May. Wynn’s Macau casinos reopened on Feb. 20 after a mandatory, industry-wide two-week closure. Reuters reports Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox says extensive safety measures will be in...

