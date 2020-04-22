Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump order to bar new green cards, but not temporary visas

Trump order to bar new green cards, but not temporary visas

Denver Post Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump announced what he described as a “temporary suspension of immigration into the United States." But an executive order he is expected to sign Wednesday to implement the change would bar only those seeking permanent residency, not temporary workers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ksatnews

KSAT 12 Trump order to bar new green cards, not temporary visas https://t.co/zOAdghNZc1 23 seconds ago

TribLIVE

TribLIVE.com The executive order would bar only those seeking permanent residency, not temporary workers. https://t.co/AG6nfJ7cYf 23 seconds ago

PactOfZeranon

Joe Manstead @TuteleauxX "President Donald Trump said Tuesday his forthcoming executive order barring new immigration will apply… https://t.co/wWWQOAUbKo 54 seconds ago

leon_fan

Leon of DE RT @peterbakernyt: Justice Department lawyers still studying whether the president actually has the legal authority to unilaterally suspend… 2 minutes ago

Manuel17281370

Manuel RT @TocRadio: Trump's immigration order — pauses immigration for people seeking green cards for 60 days, could be longer — POTUS says aides… 2 minutes ago

vman771

patriot wingman 🇺🇸 RT @EpochTimes: “I want our American citizens to get jobs. I don’t want them to compete right now.” President Trump's executive order susp… 4 minutes ago

odnewsonline

Snooky Grawls Trump order to bar new green cards, not temporary visas https://t.co/F6N2rSChvj #newsupdate #coronavirus 14 minutes ago

teddiijuana

teddy 🥰 RT @ajplus: President Trump says he will sign an order banning green cards for 60 days due to #COVID19. The order can be extended (which he… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.