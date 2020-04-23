Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > More Tigers And Lions Test Positive For Coronavirus At The Bronx Zoo

More Tigers And Lions Test Positive For Coronavirus At The Bronx Zoo

cbs4.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Seven more big cats have coronavirus at the Bronx Zoo, in addition to a tiger that tested positive earlier this month, the Wildlife Conservation Society announced.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Bronx Zoo Confirms 8 Cases Of Coronavirus In Lions, Tigers As First Pets In U.S. Test Positive

Bronx Zoo Confirms 8 Cases Of Coronavirus In Lions, Tigers As First Pets In U.S. Test Positive 00:37

 The Bronx Zoo says eight tigers and lions have now tested positive for the coronavirus. The news came out as the first cases of COVID-19 in pets in the United States were announced.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BillDagg

Bill Dagg❌ RT @DailyMail: Four more tigers and three lions test positive for COVID-19 at Bronx Zoo - three weeks after first big cat was infected http… 39 seconds ago

SFL4Hillary

Change On The Horizon #coronavirus More Tigers And Lions Test Positive For Coronavirus At The Bronx Zoo https://t.co/kbQhGkNR80 2 minutes ago

PersnicketyYarn

PersnicketyYarn RT @dabeard: Seven more big cats— four more tigers and three lions—have tested positive for the #coronavirus at the Bronx Zoo. This comes t… 2 minutes ago

56perumal

Chowkidar Perumal pillai RT @SwarajyaMag: Coronavirus In Animals: Four More Tigers, Three Lions Test Positive In New York Zoo; Two Pet Cats Infected Too https://t.… 2 minutes ago

ZVeselsky

Zbyněk Veselský RT @NatGeo: The zoo confirms that four more tigers and three lions have SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. There is still no evide… 2 minutes ago

BarcaBoy08

SJN #StayHomeSaveLives I blame Carol Fucking Baskin #tigerking https://t.co/OMQfuCA40g 2 minutes ago

mutaro71594259

magai RT @abcWNN: CATS AND #COVID19: Two pet cats have been diagnosed with coronavirus for the first time in the U.S., as more tigers and lions t… 3 minutes ago

delibubbles

Jan RT @SkyNews: #Coronavirus: The outbreak is believed to have originated with a member of staff at the zoo who was not showing symptoms of th… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.