USNS Comfort's last patients discharged, ship to leave NY by end of month, Navy announces

FOXNews.com Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
The USNS Comfort, a hospital ship brought to New York City to assist in the response to the coronavirus pandemic, has discharged its last patients and will return to Virginia by the end of the month, the Navy announced Sunday.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Last Patient Leaves USNS Comfort

Last Patient Leaves USNS Comfort 00:26

 The Navy hospital ship brought to New York Harbor has treated its last patient. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

