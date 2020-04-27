Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Fox News’ Feel-Good Coronavirus Special ‘America Together’ Nets Over 1 Million Viewers

Fox News’ Feel-Good Coronavirus Special ‘America Together’ Nets Over 1 Million Viewers

The Wrap Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Fox News’ “America Together” special drew in 1.277 million total viewers Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET, according to early Nielsen ratings data. Of those 1.2 million, around 200,000 were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54.

During that time slot, CNN had 1.067 million total average viewers and MSNBC had 661,000, according to that same early Nielsen data.

Sunday night’s special was the culmination of Fox News’ “America Together” branded coronavirus effort, which has been spread across television and digital properties for four weeks and has included almost 600 feel-good stories of people behaving selflessly or recovering during the pandemic that has swept the country and the world. According to a release, there have been over 3,900 user submissions of other stories, too, and Fox News has delegated at least one network reporter to “America Together” stories since March 25. Since then, 371 have aired on Fox News and its website while 126 have aired on Fox Business Network and its website.

*Also Read:* Hannity Accuses NY Times of Libel for Linking His Show to Man's Coronavirus Death

During Sunday’s special, Fox Nation’s Rachel Campos-Duffy shared about her new baby girl Valentina surviving heart surgery, then told the story of a new mother who survived COVID-19 and got to hold her baby for the first time after almost two weeks after she recovered. “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy participated in the “2020 Challenge” in honor of those who are missing senior-year milestones this spring by sharing his own class portrait.

Watch Campos-Duffy’s segment above.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Rep. Maxine Waters Says Her Sister Is Dying of Coronavirus (Video)

Elizabeth Warren Honors 'Charming and Funny' Brother Who Died of Coronavirus

Fox News Contributor Likens CNN to 'Reality Show' Because Three Anchors Have Coronavirus (Video)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Italy Sees Jump In COVID-19 Death Toll [Video]

Italy Sees Jump In COVID-19 Death Toll

Deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic in Italy jumped by 474 on Saturday. According to Reuters, Saturday's fatalities were at the highest number since April 21st. The day before, Italy's..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published
With over 1 million jobs lost in Ohio, experts explain when and where job seekers should look [Video]

With over 1 million jobs lost in Ohio, experts explain when and where job seekers should look

More than a million jobs have been lost in Ohio since mid-March. Will those positions still be there post-pandemic, or will job seekers have to pivot and find something new?

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:52Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Hayes Trashes Fox News Over ‘Coronavirus Trutherism’: Tucker Carlson ‘Broadcasting in Safe Isolation, Is Telling You It’s Safe to Go Out’

MSNBC's *Chris Hayes* tore into Fox News on Tuesday night, unloading on the rival network in a scathing, five-minute opening monologue in which he called out a...
Mediaite

Fox News Romps in Primetime, Ties CNN in Daytime Demo Ratings; Hannity Back on Top Overall

Fox News Romps in Primetime, Ties CNN in Daytime Demo Ratings; Hannity Back on Top OverallFox News Romps in Primetime, Ties CNN in Daytime Demo Ratings; 'Hannity' Back on Top in Overall Viewers
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nouredd40404738

Noureddine RT @Lindadalew: My fav animal today is Winter, a beautiful 4yo llama from Belgium. An antibody she produced after being exposed to SARS & M… 9 hours ago

tearinxmyblood

vale | nsfr tw/coronavirus so my grandma was tested positive with corona yesterday but the good news is that both my mom and… https://t.co/rCPrVgnLu0 12 hours ago

JayneDWales

𝑳𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝑱 𝑩𝒐𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒓🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @PublicHealthW: Our weekly national survey is telling us how people are responding to the current COVID-19 restrictions. Some good new… 14 hours ago

LucyLaiche

Lucy Laiche My feel good story for today: BBC News - Coronavirus: The foster dad home-schooling 10 North Korean boys https://t.co/lYdxCIPjNs 14 hours ago

analyticandrew

Andrew Richardson .@Tinuiti kicking-off May on a positive note with another #FeelGoodFriday recognizing brands that are making huge c… https://t.co/5SilffJ8Ig 14 hours ago

Romedawwwg

RomAn O (2/12)So wrestling won't start to slowly feel like wrestling...till June. It's the right move considering the growi… https://t.co/TWaraB83O5 15 hours ago

MickensJordan

Jordan Mickens RT @Fabulous_Kimmy: Good news still thrives amid coronavirus pandemic: Celebratory parades, foster pets make people feel less lonely https:… 15 hours ago

AntheRhodes

Anthe Rhodes-Liuzzo @realDonaldTrump Here’s another feel good video for you. https://t.co/k6wEh7jSxU 15 hours ago