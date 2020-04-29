NYC mayor Bill de Blasio explains breaking up Jewish funeral

Swamp Fox17 Mayor Bill de Blasio @NYCMayor The Sandinista National Liberation Front? Holee shyte Bill, this explains a lot! https://t.co/cMgNQevOQU 3 hours ago PeoplePeople RT @NeverSocialist: Henry Kissinger explains how fear will turn us to accept a one world government. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio instruc… 3 hours ago The Great Awakening Henry Kissinger explains how fear will turn us to accept a one world government. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ins… https://t.co/mx1E8B3QxO 17 hours ago peace and love RT @TPM: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio explains why he's "shocked" by Trump's "silence" on helping cities and states https://t.co/1LRWqYWsh1 6 days ago LE RT @RememberPaoli: Governor Andrew Cuomo & NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Willfully Killing Your Parents & Grandparents THIS EXPLAINS A LOT: In… 1 week ago Remember LochTheScot Governor Andrew Cuomo & NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Willfully Killing Your Parents & Grandparents THIS EXPLAINS A LOT… https://t.co/yLY0OOvfwp 1 week ago