Brian Heyman RT @News12BX: The #USNSComfort is heading back to #Virginia after 30 days in #NYC. https://t.co/bbPKN62whG 38 minutes ago

News12BX The #USNSComfort is heading back to #Virginia after 30 days in #NYC. https://t.co/bbPKN62whG 39 minutes ago

News12BK The #USNSComfort is heading back to #Virginia after 30 days in #NYC. https://t.co/yvVJ0yjIoK 39 minutes ago

gr8MusicVenues RT @CBSEveningNews: The USNS Comfort is scheduled to depart New York City at noon today, exactly one month after it arrived, @CBSNewYork re… 2 hours ago

CBS Evening News The USNS Comfort is scheduled to depart New York City at noon today, exactly one month after it arrived,… https://t.co/clGfXgLGNs 3 hours ago

Jack Henry USNS Comfort Set To Depart After Month Of Helping Treat Patients #SmartNews Cuomo wasted taxpayers money...again.. https://t.co/TDPsv8if2n 5 hours ago

One News Page USNS Comfort Set To Depart The Navy hospital ship #USNSComfort will leave #NewYork at noon today - exactly one mon… https://t.co/bAMypxQ95w 7 hours ago