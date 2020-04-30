Global  

White House hails possible coronavirus treatment remdesivir

CBS News Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
A drug that may shorten the recovery time of hospitalized coronavirus patients is being hailed as a potential breakthrough in the fight against the pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci lauded the drug remdesivir's "positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery" for patients in a clinical trial. While the drug is not yet approved, President Trump urged the FDA to get through the process as soon as possible. Ben Tracy reports from the White House, where daily task force briefings have been replaced with economy-focused events.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: White House Wants Trump To Pivot On Coronavirus

White House Wants Trump To Pivot On Coronavirus 01:58

 As some states reopen, the White House wants Trump to pivot away from coronavirus health issues and instead focus on the economy.

