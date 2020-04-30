Sony Dates Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning’s ‘The Nightingale’ to December 2021 Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

TriStar’s “The Nightingale,” starring Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, will now be released on December 22, 2021, Sony announced on Thursday.



In December, TheWrap exclusively reported that Mélanie Laurent (“Galveston”) would direct the period drama from a script by Dana Stevens. Elizabeth Cantillon was to produce through her production company The Cantillon Company. The two sisters were to unite for the first time on screen to play sisters, based on Kristin Hannah’s worldwide best-seller of the same name.



“The Nightingale,” which was in preproduction before worldwide film shoots halted in March, was due to be released on Christmas Day this year. Production is expected to restart once it is safe to do so.



*Also Read:* Sony Removes Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning's 'The Nightingale' From Release Schedule



“The Nightingale” follows two sisters coming of age in France on the eve of World War II and their struggle to survive the German occupation of France. The story is inspired by the courageous women of the French Resistance who helped downed Allied airmen escape Nazi-occupied territory and hid Jewish children.



Hannah’s book became a hit after it was published in 2015. It has since been published in 45 languages and sold more than 3.5 million copies in the U.S. alone. It has become No. 1 New York Times best-seller and spent a total of 114 weeks on the New York Times Bestsellers List. It was also named the best book of the year by BuzzFeed, iTunes, Library Journal, The Wall Street Journal, Goodreads and others.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Seth Rogen Comedy 'An American Pickle' Acquired by HBO Max From Sony



Sony Removes Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning's 'The Nightingale' From Release Schedule



Sony Pushes Back Next 2 Spider-Man Movies in Giant Shuffle of Release Calendar TriStar’s “The Nightingale,” starring Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, will now be released on December 22, 2021, Sony announced on Thursday.In December, TheWrap exclusively reported that Mélanie Laurent (“Galveston”) would direct the period drama from a script by Dana Stevens. Elizabeth Cantillon was to produce through her production company The Cantillon Company. The two sisters were to unite for the first time on screen to play sisters, based on Kristin Hannah’s worldwide best-seller of the same name.“The Nightingale,” which was in preproduction before worldwide film shoots halted in March, was due to be released on Christmas Day this year. Production is expected to restart once it is safe to do so.*Also Read:* Sony Removes Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning's 'The Nightingale' From Release Schedule“The Nightingale” follows two sisters coming of age in France on the eve of World War II and their struggle to survive the German occupation of France. The story is inspired by the courageous women of the French Resistance who helped downed Allied airmen escape Nazi-occupied territory and hid Jewish children.Hannah’s book became a hit after it was published in 2015. It has since been published in 45 languages and sold more than 3.5 million copies in the U.S. alone. It has become No. 1 New York Times best-seller and spent a total of 114 weeks on the New York Times Bestsellers List. It was also named the best book of the year by BuzzFeed, iTunes, Library Journal, The Wall Street Journal, Goodreads and others.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Seth Rogen Comedy 'An American Pickle' Acquired by HBO Max From SonySony Removes Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning's 'The Nightingale' From Release ScheduleSony Pushes Back Next 2 Spider-Man Movies in Giant Shuffle of Release Calendar 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Sweetness In The Belly Movie - Dakota Fanning, Wunmi Mosaku, Kunal Nayyar, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II



Sweetness In The Belly Movie trailer HD- Dakota Fanning, Wunmi Mosaku, Kunal Nayyar, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Plot Synopsis: A moving story of Lilly (Dakota Fanning), a child abandoned in Africa as a.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:04 Published 3 days ago 5 Times Elle Fanning was a total red carpet princess



She may be just 22, but Elle Fanning is easily one of Hollywood's most glamorous actresses. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:51 Published on April 9, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Elle & Dakota Fanning's 'The Nightingale' Gets New Release Date Amid Pandemic Elle and Dakota Fanning‘s new movie is being pushed back. The upcoming World War II drama The Nightingale, which was due out at the end of 2020, will now be...

Just Jared 6 days ago



Dakota & Elle Fanning's 'The Nightingale' Pushed Back Due to Pandemic Elle and Dakota Fanning‘s new movie is experiencing a delay. The World War II-based drama The Nightingale, which was expected to be released at the end of...

Just Jared Jr 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this