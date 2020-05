𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 RT @people: Mike Pence Wears a Face Mask on Indiana Trip After Backlash for Skipping It During Clinic Visit https://t.co/eyYrcm4eFy 14 seconds ago People Mike Pence Wears a Face Mask on Indiana Trip After Backlash for Skipping It During Clinic Visit https://t.co/eyYrcm4eFy 5 minutes ago Dan Rice Omg, they CAN be taught! #COVIDIOT Mike Pence Wears Face Mask on Visit to Indiana Ventilator Plant https://t.co/PhiR7AwSYD 7 minutes ago Netebatu Domenech Baba RT @ABCWorldNews: Vice Pres. Mike Pence wears a face mask as he tours a ventilator production facility in Indiana. Pence was scrutinized ea… 8 minutes ago NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: Mike Pence Wears Face Mask on Visit to Indiana Ventilator Plant https://t.co/ksxcCxfwAi https://t.co/8Tj2A3TJ2e 13 minutes ago TheCyanPost Mike Pence Wears Face Mask on Visit to Indiana Ventilator Plant https://t.co/ksxcCxfwAi https://t.co/8Tj2A3TJ2e 13 minutes ago K. Renee Mike Pence Wears Face Mask on General Motors Trip | https://t.co/HtzyIe2atZ https://t.co/sSg8alyab6 14 minutes ago Mine Gurgun RT @BoSnerdley: Pence wears face mask during tour of General Motors plant https://t.co/AE5YSshw9u 17 minutes ago