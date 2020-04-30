Global  

Biden expected to address sexual assault allegations

CBS News Thursday, 30 April 2020
Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to address an allegation of sexual assault against him when he appears on a cable news program Friday. Ed O'Keefe reports.
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Several Democratic Women Stand By Joe Biden During Sexual Assault Allegations

Several Democratic Women Stand By Joe Biden During Sexual Assault Allegations 00:32

 Vice President Joe Biden was accused of sexual assault by a former aide, Tara Reade. According to Business Insider, several Democrativ women are standing by Biden. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrans, who fights for women’s rights, is a strong defender of Biden. She said: "He's devoted his life to supporting...

A growing number of women are calling on the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate to address an allegation he sexually assaulted a Senate aid in 1993. This report produced by Jonah Green.

On Thursday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she believes and is standing by Joe Biden. Reuters reports that Pelosi gave a forceful defense of Biden. It came as some within her party urged Biden..

Democratic leaders in Congress remain mum on Biden sexual assault allegations despite mounting uproar from progressives

Democratic leaders in Congress continued on Sunday to remain quiet on the sexual assault allegations leveled against their party’s presumptive presidential...
Tara Reade allegations prompt former Sanders staffers to blast Biden, criticize Bernie's endorsement

Former Bernie Sanders staffers and supporters are speaking out against Joe Biden following sexual assault allegations against the ex-vice president, and in some...
