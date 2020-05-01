Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Friday Marks The 9-Year Anniversary Of Navy SEALs Killing Osama Bin Laden

Friday Marks The 9-Year Anniversary Of Navy SEALs Killing Osama Bin Laden

Daily Caller Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
It was a great moment for America
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: This Day in History: Osama Bin Laden Is Killed by US Forces (Saturday, May 2)

This Day in History: Osama Bin Laden Is Killed by US Forces (Saturday, May 2) 01:13

 This Day in History: Osama Bin Laden Is Killed by US Forces May 2, 2011 After an international manhunt lasting nearly a decade since the 9/11 attacks, the 54-year-old Al Qaeda leader was killed in a raid conducted by a team of 23 U.S. Navy Seals. The operation on Bin Laden's hideout compound in...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

realJohnAhl

John Ahl RT @StrickerNonpro: Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA. Tough choices lie ahead for Washington,… 4 hours ago

StrickerNonpro

Andrea Stricker Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA. Tough choices lie ahead for Washingt… https://t.co/IriW9jKJIJ 5 hours ago

cttripp

Charles Troy Tripp RT @ajc: Friday marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day, the 1945 surrender of Germany to end World War II in Europe. As of last year, fewer… 5 hours ago

CBradleyStAnnes

Charlotte Bradley Don't forget this Friday marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day. We have asked the Year 3 crew to share their red, wh… https://t.co/zmhFg7ebSZ 8 hours ago

DaddsLisa

Lisa Dadds RT @AllyWebb10: Don't forget this Friday marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day. We have asked our Year Five Crew to coordinate the celebrati… 9 hours ago

AllyWebb10

Ally Webb Don't forget this Friday marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day. We have asked our Year Five Crew to coordinate the c… https://t.co/lGASoR7FpH 9 hours ago

WorksopWhites

Worksop Whites LUSC RT @LS11LUFC: 🚨#LS11 EXTRA🚨 Friday 8th May marks the 10 year anniversary of #LUFC promotion from league one. We will be joined by gaffer… 10 hours ago

ajc

AJC Friday marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day, the 1945 surrender of Germany to end World War II in Europe. As of l… https://t.co/yJE2cR4bgS 11 hours ago