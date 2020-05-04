Global  

Trump says up to 100,000 Americans may die from coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he now believes as many as 100,000 Americans could die in the coronavirus pandemic, after the death toll passed his earlier estimates, but said he was confident a vaccine would be developed by the year's end.
 During a Fox News virtual town hall, President Donald Trump predicted more than 100,000 Americans will die from the coronavirus, a sharp increase from his earlier estimate of 60,000.

