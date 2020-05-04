Trump says up to 100,000 Americans may die from coronavirus
Monday, 4 May 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he now believes as many as 100,000 Americans could die in the coronavirus pandemic, after the death toll passed his earlier estimates, but said he was confident a vaccine would be developed by the year's end.
