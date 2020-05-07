Brian Howe, Bad Company Lead Singer and Ted Nugent Vocalist, Dies at 66 Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Brian Howe, the lead singer for the British rock supergroup Bad Company and a former vocalist for Ted Nugent, has died. He was 66.



Howe was found in his home Tuesday morning, suffering from cardiac arrest. Though EMT’s were able to have a short conversation with him, they were unable to revive him. Howe’s passing was confirmed by his longtime friend and manager, Paul Easton.



“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of a loving father, friend and musical icon, Brian Howe,” Easton said in a statement.



*Also Read:* Florian Schneider, German Electronic Music Pioneer With Kraftwerk, Dies at 73



“Finding the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts over losing my brother has been difficult.” his sister Sandie said in a statement. “Our family would like to thank you for your compassion and the outpouring of love we are receiving.”



Howe replaced Paul Rodgers as the lead singer for Bad Company back in 1986 and lent the vocals to one of the band’s most successful albums, 1990’s “Holy Water,” which produced a Top 20 power ballad, “If You Needed Somebody.”



Born in Portsmouth, England, Howe was discovered by Ted Nugent and recorded the vocals for Nugent’s album “Penetrator” in 1983 and would also perform with the guitarist for his world tour in 1984 for a couple of years.



*Also Read:* Don Shula, Legendary NFL Coach of the Miami Dolphins, Dies at 90



Then in 1986 when Bad Company members Simon Kirke and Mick Ralphs decided to resurrect the Bad Company name, they recruited Howe to replace Rodgers, starting with the album “Fame & Fortune.” He also appears on the albums “Dangerous Age,” and “Here Comes Trouble.”



Howe departed the band in 1994 and Bad Company would reunite with its original lineup, including Rodgers, for a few tracks in 1995. Howe also had three solo records, including 1997’s “Tangled in Blue,” and wrote the single “Hot Tin Roof” most recently in 2018. He’s also credited as a co-writer on the Megadeth song “I’ll Get Even.”



Prior to his death, Howe was on tour with his band Paul Warren, Christopher Turnbow, Miguel Gonzales and Rick Brothers before the industry shut down due to COVID-19.



*Also Read:* Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Life of Pi,' Dies at 53



“I feel we are all put in this world for a reason,” his son Michael said in a statement. “The passion for music was my father’s, and I am so happy that his legacy will live on.”



Howe also did charity work with the Have A Heart Animal Rescue group and continued writing songs up until his death. He is survived by his sister Sandie and her husband, his son Michael and daughters Victoria and Ella, along with three grandchildren Kira, Alexandria, and Aurora.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Millie Small, 'My Boy Lollipop' Singer, Dies at 73



Else Blangsted, Holocaust Survivor and Film Music Editor, Dies at 99



John Ericson, Star of 'Honey West' and Classic MGM Films, Dies at 93 Brian Howe, the lead singer for the British rock supergroup Bad Company and a former vocalist for Ted Nugent, has died. He was 66.Howe was found in his home Tuesday morning, suffering from cardiac arrest. Though EMT’s were able to have a short conversation with him, they were unable to revive him. Howe’s passing was confirmed by his longtime friend and manager, Paul Easton.“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of a loving father, friend and musical icon, Brian Howe,” Easton said in a statement.*Also Read:* Florian Schneider, German Electronic Music Pioneer With Kraftwerk, Dies at 73“Finding the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts over losing my brother has been difficult.” his sister Sandie said in a statement. “Our family would like to thank you for your compassion and the outpouring of love we are receiving.”Howe replaced Paul Rodgers as the lead singer for Bad Company back in 1986 and lent the vocals to one of the band’s most successful albums, 1990’s “Holy Water,” which produced a Top 20 power ballad, “If You Needed Somebody.”Born in Portsmouth, England, Howe was discovered by Ted Nugent and recorded the vocals for Nugent’s album “Penetrator” in 1983 and would also perform with the guitarist for his world tour in 1984 for a couple of years.*Also Read:* Don Shula, Legendary NFL Coach of the Miami Dolphins, Dies at 90Then in 1986 when Bad Company members Simon Kirke and Mick Ralphs decided to resurrect the Bad Company name, they recruited Howe to replace Rodgers, starting with the album “Fame & Fortune.” He also appears on the albums “Dangerous Age,” and “Here Comes Trouble.”Howe departed the band in 1994 and Bad Company would reunite with its original lineup, including Rodgers, for a few tracks in 1995. Howe also had three solo records, including 1997’s “Tangled in Blue,” and wrote the single “Hot Tin Roof” most recently in 2018. He’s also credited as a co-writer on the Megadeth song “I’ll Get Even.”Prior to his death, Howe was on tour with his band Paul Warren, Christopher Turnbow, Miguel Gonzales and Rick Brothers before the industry shut down due to COVID-19.*Also Read:* Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Life of Pi,' Dies at 53“I feel we are all put in this world for a reason,” his son Michael said in a statement. “The passion for music was my father’s, and I am so happy that his legacy will live on.”Howe also did charity work with the Have A Heart Animal Rescue group and continued writing songs up until his death. He is survived by his sister Sandie and her husband, his son Michael and daughters Victoria and Ella, along with three grandchildren Kira, Alexandria, and Aurora.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Millie Small, 'My Boy Lollipop' Singer, Dies at 73Else Blangsted, Holocaust Survivor and Film Music Editor, Dies at 99John Ericson, Star of 'Honey West' and Classic MGM Films, Dies at 93 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Reports: Brian Howe, former Bad Company and Ted Nugent singer, dies at 66 Brian Howe, lead vocalist for Bad Company and Ted Nugent's "Penetrator" album, reportedly died Wednesday from cardiac arrest. He was 66.

USATODAY.com 4 hours ago



Bad Company Singer Brian Anthony Howe Dead at 66 Brian Anthony Howe, the lead vocalist for Bad Company, has died ... TMZ has learned. Howe passed away Wednesday at his home in Florida. One of his relatives told...

TMZ.com 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Marvin Floyd Yahoo Entertainment: Brian Howe, Bad Company Lead Singer and Ted Nugent Vocalist, Dies at 66. https://t.co/YFgnhLjjHj via @GoogleNews 1 minute ago Tom C Brian Howe, a former lead singer for Bad Company, is dead at 66 #WhyChastaWhy 3 minutes ago jake RT @billboard: Rest in peace, Brian Howe. The former lead singer of the English hard rock supergroup Bad Company, has died at age 66 https… 7 minutes ago The Patriot Howe was best known for being the lead singer for Bad Company in the mid-'80s. https://t.co/OQIx8V5Anf 8 minutes ago Jake Thomason This Is A Sad Day Indeed'😧Rest In Peace. Brian Howe...SiriusXM remembers Bad Company lead singer Brian Howe, dead a… https://t.co/dYZjghJLlo 10 minutes ago Erika RT @richardmarx: Oh, man. This is awful to hear. I finally met Brian last December, after having been a fan of his for decades. He came to… 10 minutes ago Mugs McGinnis Brian Howe, Bad Company Lead Singer and Ted Nugent Vocalist, Dies at 66 https://t.co/c8zB1yyW34 11 minutes ago Lin Star✨ Rest In Peace,Brian Howe. "No smoke without a fire" by "Bad Company" , featuring Brian Howe as lead singer. ⬇️ https://t.co/l6Dvqy5ocY 11 minutes ago