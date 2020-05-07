Jason Alexander Says He Was Offered Money to Leak ‘Seinfeld’ Ending (Video)

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Jason Alexander revealed that he was once bribed to leak the ending of “Seinfeld” before the series finale aired during a conversation with co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus this week.



The former co-stars, who played George Costanza and Elaine Benes respectively opposite Jerry Seinfeld (himself) and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards), got together on Tuesday over Instagram Live to reminisce about “Seinfeld” in order to raise money for Direct Relief, an organization that helps healthcare workers on the front lines of the



Looking back on shooting the series finale in 1998, the pair remember how walls had to be built around the set to keep photographers from taking pictures of which actors were in the episode.



“I remember thinking at that time, ‘Seriously? Who gives a s—?'” Louis-Dreyfus said in the video.



Alexander had an even more surprising experience.



“My publicist was asking me if I was willing to leak out some secrets for money,” he said. “And I went, ‘They’ll kill us!’ How can you do that?”



Louis-Dreyfus suggested that she hoped Alexander had fired the publicist for suggesting such a move. He replied jokingly, “No, I gave him a raise.”



You can watch the rest of their hourlong conversation, in which they discuss favorite episodes, memories, and when they realized the show was a hit, in the video above.



