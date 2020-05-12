Global  

Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery's Murder is Receiving Death Threats, Claims He is Innocent

HNGN Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery's Murder is Receiving Death Threats, Claims He is InnocentAfter the video of Ahmaud Arbery's murder went viral, people are now after the William Bryan who videotaped the whole thing. Bryan now claims he is getting death threats and he fears for his life.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: DOJ weighs hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery

DOJ weighs hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery 01:11

 The U.S. Justice Department is weighing whether to file hate crime charges against two white men in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was gunned down while jogging in the small coastal town of Brunswick, Georgia, department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said on Monday. Freddie Joyner...

True Crime: The Death Of Ahmaud Arbery In Georgia: It Took Two Months Before Murder Charges, But Will Justice Be Done? [Video]

True Crime: The Death Of Ahmaud Arbery In Georgia: It Took Two Months Before Murder Charges, But Will Justice Be Done?

Nancy Grace explains why even if Ahmaud Arbery had taken something from the construction site, the McMichael's actions would not have been legal.

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 01:01Published
Georgia Appoints Special Prosecutor On Ahmaud Arbery Case [Video]

Georgia Appoints Special Prosecutor On Ahmaud Arbery Case

Georgia's attorney general has appointed a new prosecutor in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, the young man was shot and killed while running through a neighborhood back in February. It took more than two..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:16Published

'They've scared me': Man who taped Ahmaud Arbery shooting says he's gotten death threats

William Bryan says he has lost his job and received death threats after the video of Ahmaud Arbery's shooting was made public.  
USATODAY.com

Georgia father, son charged with killing black man Ahmaud Arbery

Georgia father, son charged with killing black man Ahmaud ArberySAVANNAH, Ga. – Georgia authorities arrested a white father and son Thursday and charged them with murder in the February shooting death of a black man they...
WorldNews Also reported by •The AgeCBS NewsNewsyNews24

