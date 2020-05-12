Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery's Murder is Receiving Death Threats, Claims He is Innocent
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () After the video of Ahmaud Arbery's murder went viral, people are now after the William Bryan who videotaped the whole thing. Bryan now claims he is getting death threats and he fears for his life.
The U.S. Justice Department is weighing whether to file hate crime charges against two white men in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was gunned down while jogging in the small coastal town of Brunswick, Georgia, department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said on Monday. Freddie Joyner...
