Ratings: ABC’s ‘Happy Days of Garry Marshall’ Special Puts a Smile on 5.6 Million Faces Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Happy days were (kind of) here again for ABC last night, when the network’s “Happy Days of Garry Marshall” special drew 5.6 million total viewers.



Unfortunately, that was not enough to win Tuesday in total viewers. The two-hour program’s 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 was also too light for ABC to compete in the key demo.



NBC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 4.6 million, according to preliminary numbers.



*Also Read:* Connie Britton's Return for '9-1-1' Finale Leads Fox to Monday Ratings Win



CBS, ABC, Fox and Univision all tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.6/3. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 5.8 million, ABC was second with 4.7 million. Fox finished fourth with 2.3 million viewers, and Univision was fifth with 1.7 million.



Telemundo and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3. Telemundo had a 2 share, CW got a 1. Telemundo was sixth in total viewers with 920,000, The CW was seventh with 872,000.



More to come… Happy days were (kind of) here again for ABC last night, when the network’s “Happy Days of Garry Marshall” special drew 5.6 million total viewers.Unfortunately, that was not enough to win Tuesday in total viewers. The two-hour program’s 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 was also too light for ABC to compete in the key demo.NBC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 4.6 million, according to preliminary numbers.*Also Read:* Connie Britton's Return for '9-1-1' Finale Leads Fox to Monday Ratings WinCBS, ABC, Fox and Univision all tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.6/3. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 5.8 million, ABC was second with 4.7 million. Fox finished fourth with 2.3 million viewers, and Univision was fifth with 1.7 million.Telemundo and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3. Telemundo had a 2 share, CW got a 1. Telemundo was sixth in total viewers with 920,000, The CW was seventh with 872,000.More to come… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources "Miracle" dad recovers after battling coronavirus, two strokes, pneumonia and sepsis



A dad-of-two who spent four weeks in intensive care battling coronavirus, two strokes and pneumonia - is back home with his family just two weeks after leaving the ICU. Omar Taylor, 31, was.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:24 Published 1 week ago Teenager energises care home residents with TikTok videos



A young care home worker has clocked up more than a million views documenting his daily life entertaining residents in adorable TikTok videos.Aiden Middleton, 18, has worked at Wellburn House for only.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Anne Hathaway Recalls Funny Spontaneous Moment That Garry Marshall Kept in 'The Princess Diaries' Movie Anne Hathaway is opening up about her time with Garry Marshall in a new clip from tonight’s ABC special focused on his career. The 37-year-old actress starred...

Just Jared 20 hours ago





Tweets about this