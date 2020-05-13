Ratings: ABC’s ‘Happy Days of Garry Marshall’ Special Puts a Smile on 5.6 Million Faces
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Happy days were (kind of) here again for ABC last night, when the network’s “Happy Days of Garry Marshall” special drew 5.6 million total viewers.
Unfortunately, that was not enough to win Tuesday in total viewers. The two-hour program’s 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 was also too light for ABC to compete in the key demo.
NBC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 4.6 million, according to preliminary numbers.
CBS, ABC, Fox and Univision all tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.6/3. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 5.8 million, ABC was second with 4.7 million. Fox finished fourth with 2.3 million viewers, and Univision was fifth with 1.7 million.
Telemundo and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3. Telemundo had a 2 share, CW got a 1. Telemundo was sixth in total viewers with 920,000, The CW was seventh with 872,000.
