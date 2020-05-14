‘The Matrix 4’ Cast Signs 8-Week Extensions in Wake of Shutdown Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The cast of the still-untitled fourth film in “The Matrix” saga has signed eight-week extensions to keep the actors on hold until at least July 6, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.



Warner Bros. hopes to resume production on “Matrix 4” in early July. Initially, the film began production in February in San Francisco before moving to Berlin in mid-March. Like many projects, production was halted because of the shutdown brought about by the



The film stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett-Smith. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas also star. Lana Wachowski is directing the film for Warner Bros.



Plot details are currently being kept under wraps for the sequel, which jumps off of the premise that the reality in which all humans live is actually a computer simulation controlled by advanced machines harvesting energy from enslaved humans. In the original 1999 film, Reeves plays the hero named Neo, who is destined by a prophecy to free the human race after he awakes from his simulation and joins a team of rebels to fight humanity’s slavers.



*Also Read:* 'The Matrix 4' Adds 'Spartacus' Alum Ellen Hollman to Cast (Exclusive)



The three previous films in the franchise — “The Matrix” from 1999, “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” both from 2003 – have earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office and were all top-10 domestic hits in their respective years of release. “The Matrix Revolutions” was also the first film ever to release simultaneously in every major country at the same hour around the world.



The film is currently scheduled for a 2021 release but Warner Bros. has neither announced an exact date nor if it will be impacted by the postponed production.



Variety first reported the news.



