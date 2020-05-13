Global  

Hollywood Bowl Cancels 2020 Summer Season For First Time in 98 Years (Report)

The Wrap Wednesday, 13 May 2020
Hollywood Bowl Cancels 2020 Summer Season For First Time in 98 Years (Report)The Hollywood Bowl has cancelled the entire 2020 summer season for the first time in its 98 year history, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.

Shows at the famed venue have never stopped for more than two weeks during the last 100 summers at the Bowl. On Wednesday, The Los Angeles Philharmonic, which manages the venue, cited the lack of a resolution on the coronavirus situation making it impossible for a summer season to move forward. Additionally, the Los Angeles Times reports that due to mounting revenue losses the orchestra is already facing a $80 million budget shortfall.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic, which manages the venue, cited a lack of resolution on the coronavirus crisis as the reason for the season cancellation. Currently, at press time there is no information on refunds for ticketholders.

*Also Read:* All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the reopening of movie theaters and other entertainment venues will likely be “months” away. The relaxations of the statewide “stay at home” order come as part of a four-stage framework for reopening the economy that Newsom and Director of the Department of Public Health Sonia Angell outlined. Stage 4 — which will be the end of the “stay at home” order — allows the “highest risk workplaces,” such as concerts, live sporting events and convention centers, to reopen.

 The Hollywood Bowl is canceling its entire 2020 concert season, officials confirmed Wednesday.

